Nokia C1 Android Nougat Smartphone With Snapdragon 830 SoC Leaked

Much hype revolves around the Nokia smartphones to be launched in the near future and hence the Internet has seen quite a lot of concept phones pertaining to the same.

Soumyadip Choudhury

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Nokia Starts Review of Digital Health Business, Cuts Jobs in Finland (Image: REUTERS/Files)
Nokia Starts Review of Digital Health Business, Cuts Jobs in Finland (Image: REUTERS/Files)
With HMD Global taking charge of Nokia, the company is all set to make a comeback in the smartphone industry with new Android smartphones in 2017.

Much hype revolves around the Nokia smartphones to be launched in the near future and hence the Internet has seen quite a lot of concept phones pertaining to the same.

Also read: Nokia D1C Android Smartphone to Cost Rs 10,000: All You Need to Know

Now, if a YouTube video is to be believed, Nokia will be launching a bigger, bezel-less smartphone with 5-inch HD display by the name of Nokia C1.

As the video suggests, the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with 4GB RAM and options of 32/64/128 GB of internal storage.

Nokia C1 will sport dual rear cameras of 12 megapixel and 16-megapixel with Xenon Flash and Triple-tone LED. The phone is expected to have a 5-megapixel front camera.

It will be powered by a 3,210 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 830 processor with USB type C support.

Also read: Nokia 150, Nokia 150 Dual SIM Feature Phones Announced by HMD Global

Also read: Nokia P Android Nougat Smartphone With 6 GB RAM And 23MP Camera Coming Soon: Report

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
