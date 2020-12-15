Nokia C1 Plus Budget Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched: Check Prices and Specifications

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia has launched its latest budget offering, the Nokia C1 Plus in the European market as an entry-level smartphone. The Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 Go Edition and has been launched in a single RAM and storage configuration. The Nokia C1 Plus is claimed to deliver an all-day battery life and has been priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs 6,200) for the sole 1GB RAM + 16GB storage model. The smartphone comes with a single camera, both at the back and the front.

The Nokia C1 Plus has been launched in Europe in two colour options - blue and red and will be available to purchase in Europe this month itself. The exact date of the sale has not been revealed by the company. It is not known if the smartphone will be launched in India, but given the budget-concerned market that India is, it would be a good option for those looking for a basic smartphone. In terms of specifications, the Nokia C1 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor (name unknown) which is clocked at 1.4GHz and is paired with 1GB of DDR3 RAM. The smartphone has a single 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel shooter up front.

There is 16GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 128GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia C1 Plus supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging. The Nokia C1 Plus has a 2,500mAh battery that supports 5W charging.