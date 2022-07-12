Nokia C21 Plus Smartphone With Android 11 Go Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Nokia continues to focus on the affordable segment in India with the launch of the new Nokia C21 Plus smartphone. The company is using the Android 11 Go version for this device, powered by a Unisoc chipset, and has a large capacity battery.

Nokia C21 Plus India Price

Nokia C21 Plus comes to India with a starting price tag of Rs 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model, then you have the 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 11,299. Nokia is giving free Nokia Wired Buds for free with the smartphone.

Nokia C21 Plus Specifications

When you go through the detailed features of this phone, you start to wonder about the point of its launch. Nokia C21 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that gets 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with up to 4GB RAM and you get 64GB storage which is further expandable. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone gets a 5-megapixel shooter.

Nokia C21 Plus runs on the Android 11 Go version which is usually available on phones that cost under Rs 8,000. It does support lightweight apps, but with 3GB and 4GB RAM onboard, the company could have gone with the regular Android version. The phone packs a 5,050mAh battery that supports regular charging speed, via the microUSB port.

Fair to say this smartphone faces tough competition, and in most cases, Nokia C21 Plus will find it hard to convince buyers.

