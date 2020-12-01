Nokia C3 Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs 6,999 for the Base 2GB RAM Option

The Nokia C3 smartphone price in India has now been revised for both storage options. Currently, the base Nokia C3 variant that comes with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage is retailing at Rs 6,999 while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available for Rs 7,999. Both the storage variants are available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. The Nokia C3 budget smartphone that was launched in August this year comes with octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, 8-megapixel primary camera, and a 3040mAh battery.

The Nokia C3' price revision development was first highlighted by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global has also confirmed the update to Gadgets 360. Customers can purchase the Nokia C3 budget phone via Nokia India website or major e-retailers such as Flipkart. To recall, the phone came with price tags of Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 for the 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage options, respectively back in August.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x 1,600 pixels) resolution IPS display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with up to 3GB RAM. It runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. It comes with a single 8-megapixel camera at the back with an f/2.0 lens accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 3,040mAh battery that is said to offer up to 16.5 days of standby time on a single charge, and you also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Connectivity options on the Nokia C3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone charges via a Micro-USB port and it weighs 184.5 grams.