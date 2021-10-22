Nokia has launched a new smartphone in India - the Nokia C30. The smartphone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery and has been launched as the company’s budget offering in the country. The Nokia C30 also comes with an exclusive offers from Reliance Jio. The Nokia C30 has been priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The smartphone will be available for purchase on major retailers, e-commerce platforms, and on Nokia.com. The Nokia C30 has been launched in two colour options - Green and White.

The smartphone comes with a Jio exclusive offer that entails a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 for all buyers. If the buyer avails the Jio offer on the purchase of the Nokia C30, they will get an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs 1,000. Customers can avail the offer at participating outlets or through the MyJio app. Users can also self-enrol via the MyJio app within 15 days of activating the phone. The company says that the price benefit will be passed directly to a customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C30 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. There is up to 64GB of in-built storage, with the option to further expand using a microSD card. There is a dual rear camera on the smartphone that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

There is a 6,000mAh battery on the smartphone, that comes with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Nokia C30 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

