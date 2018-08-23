Nokia Camera 9.0 App Update Adds Google Lens For Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1

HMD Global has announced that the Camera 9.0 app update which is now available for the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 smartphones. All of Nokia’s current range of phones are Android One devices, running stock Android and certified to receive direct software support from Google itself. The camera app is one of the very few customizations made by HMD Global. The update delivers enhanced functionality and user experience to all the three smartphone cameras and it is available via Google Play Store. After the update, Camera v9.0 integrates features like Google Lens, Google Motion among others.The update also integrates Google Lens directly into the camera UI, and can be used directly through the viewfinder of the camera. Google Lens is a visual search engine that basically lets you point the smartphone’s camera at an object and utilises computer vision and machine learning to identify that object in real-time. The Lens can identify text and help users to save information from business cards, save a URL from a poster, call phone numbers and even navigate addresses.HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas during his keynote at the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that the Nokia 7 Plus will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update sometime in the first half of September. Sarvikas told the reporters that the Nokia 7 Plus would be the first Snapdragon 660 device to get Android Pie.