Nokia CEO Says Smartphones Likely To Be Become Less Popular By 2030, Here’s Why

Smartphones are going to become less in demand by 2030, this statement was made by Pekka Lundmark, CEO, Nokia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022.

Pekka had earlier claimed that 6G mobile networks will be available by 2030, the same timeframe around which he says smartphones are going to be surpassed by other devices, like smart wearables or even chips planted inside the body. He believes that the launch of 6G networks could expand the horizon of technology, making smartphones less relevant.

Also Read: Google Assistant Will Soon Recognise Your Voice Thanks To Advanced Speech Recognition

You will find it hard to relate to the statement in 2022 when smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. These devices are used not only for browsing the web but also cater to other needs like ordering food, booking cabs and even handling banking transactions on the go.

With 5G yet to become the mainstream network in the industry, it would be hard to estimate the importance or role that the 6G network will play in the foreseeable future. India is working towards bringing the 5G network to consumers as early as next year, with the 5G spectrum auctions slated for some time this year.

Telcos have already deployed their network, tested the range through available devices and are now waiting for the green flag to make their services operational for the public. Countries like Japan and a few others have started working on 6G technology, while India has set up a task force to make 6G a reality in the country by 2030, the same timeline that Pekka has estimated for the network.

Also Read: 6G Mobile Networks To Be Available By 2030: Nokia CEO

6G is expected to require heavier computing power, which could make its application use much more vibrant and broader at the same time. Multiple analysts have suggested that 6G will offer data speeds 1000 times more than the current networks. And since the neural link-based devices have been in the works for the future, 6G could be the best source network to make the best use of such applications.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.