Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones With Foldable Design, 40 Hours of Battery Launched

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is expanding its wireless audio accessory portfolio with the launch of Nokia Essential Wireless headphones. The wireless headphones feature an over-the-ear design and are said to be "ideal" for daily work calls, entertainment and exercise. The wireless Nokia headphones can also enable wired playback experience with a 3.5mm audio jack cable.

The Nokia Essential Wireless headphones are currently available in Europe and carry a price tag of EUR 59 (approx Rs. 5,100). HDM Global in a press note further said that the black colour variant of the headphones would be globally available starting November 2020. In terms of the features, the Nokia Essential Wireless over-the-ear headphones pack 40mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The headphones also support Google Assistant and Apple Siri to enable voice command to control smart home appliances and manage the smartphone without even touching it. The Nokia headphones further come with a foldable design for easy portability and soft earpads to ensure maximum comfort for prolonged usage. The Nokia Essential offer 40 hours of battery in a single charge and take roughly three hours to full recharge.

Additionally, the Nokia Essential Wireless headphones come with a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 20,000Hz and are also said to provide punchy bass. The headphones include a Micro-USB port for charging and weigh 197 grams.

Meanwhile, two new Nokia feature phones, the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G were launched in India with 4G Internet connectivity, classic snake game, and FM Radio. The Nokia 225 4G comes with a VGA snapper at the back while there's no camera on the Nokia 215 4G.