Nokia Event: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Smartphones Launched
News18.com | April 4, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
HMD Global is all set to launch its three new phones in India today- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018). Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, all the three phones are Android One devices which means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. All the three smartphones will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.
Ahead of this launch, HMD Global has announced a second price cut for its Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant. The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 in India last year as an Amazon India exclusive and has earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,500.
Nokia 6: Rs 16,999. Will be available from April 6
Nokia 7 Plus: Rs 25,999. Pre-bookings from 20 April. Will be available from April 30
Nokia 8 Sirocco: Rs 49,999. Pre-bookings from 20 April. Will be available from April 30
Nokia 1: Rs 5,499, Already available
Apr 4, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)
Nokia wants to be like Google Pixel smartphones in terms of fast OS updates: Pekka
Apr 4, 2018 1:14 pm (IST)
HMD Global today launched the Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones. All these are Android One phones.
Apr 4, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)
Nokia 8 Sirocco announced as expected. The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum. It will sport a 5.5-inch curved edge-to-edge pOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. On the optics front, the smartphone will comes with dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics. The setup includes one wide-angle primary sensor coupled with a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom.
Apr 4, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)
HMD Global also launches the new Nokia 7 Plus
Apr 4, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)
The Nokia 6 (2018) launch with Boothie effect.
Apr 4, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)
HMD Global launched its Nokia 1 smartphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition) for a price of Rs 5,499. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with a 4.5-inch IPS display and runs a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6737M processor with 1GB of RAM. There’s a basic 5-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash at the back. On the front, there’s a 2-megapixel front camera for a selfies.
Apr 4, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)
HMD Global flaunts the Nokia 1 phone to target people who cannot buy a high-end Android phone and are stuck to using feature phones.
Apr 4, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)
The low-end smartphone segment doesn't live up to consumer expectation now: Pranav
Apr 4, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)
Nokia 6, 8 and 5 is already running Android Oreo. The Nokia 2 will get Android O update soon.
Apr 4, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)
Pranav Shroff - Director, Global Portfolio Strategy & Planning - HMD Global now on stage to talk more about the new Nokia phones.
Apr 4, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)
HMD Global launches online Nokia Mobile Shop. The company now focuses on e-commerce sale.
Apr 4, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)
Whatever phone we have sold in India till now has been manufactured in India: Ajey
Apr 4, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)
We have 510 exclusive Nokia distributor: Ajey
Apr 4, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)
The feature phone business is still big globally: Pekka
Apr 4, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)
Within just 12 months, our startup--HMD Global-- is now a global business: HMD Global CMO
Apr 4, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)
Nokia is now operating locally in 80 countries globally. There are active Nokia users in 170 counties: Pekka
Apr 4, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)
We introduced 11 Nokia phones in just 12 months: HMD Global CMO
Apr 4, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)
India is among the top three markets for Nokia: HMD Global CMO
Apr 4, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)
HMD Global CMO Pekka Rantala now on stage to launch the new Nokia phones.
Apr 4, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)
We spent the whole of 2017 to build a solid foundation for the Nokia brand in India: Ajey Mehta
Apr 4, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)
Nokia 3310 feature phone got great response from the market: Ajey Mehta
Apr 4, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)
Ajey Mehta, HMD Global VP and Country Manager, India takes the centre-stage.
Apr 4, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)
Apr 4, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)
The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum.
Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colouw options: Black/Copper and White/Copper.
Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with ZEISS optics in its 12MP wide-angle primary camera and 13MP secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.
Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
Nokia 7 Plus has was also unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery.
Apr 4, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)
The Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options - 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio.
Apr 4, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
The New Nokia 6 (2018) sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body.