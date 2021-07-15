Nokia G20 Goes On Sale Via Amazon, Nokia Site; Check Price, Offers, Specs & More

HMD global announced today that the Nokia G20 is now available for sale in India. The smartphone can be purchased in the country on Amazon and the Nokia website. The Nokia G20 has been launched in two colour options - Night and Glacier and has been launched at a price of Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Nokia G20 comes with a quad rear camera setup, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The smartphone has been launched as a direct competitor to the likes of Redmi Note 10, the Realme Narzo 30 4G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more. Nokia has announed some exciting early bird offers on the Nokia G20. Consumers can avail a special offer of INR 2099* off when they buy the new Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite together OR avail a discount of INR 500* on the price of Nokia G20 (It’s a limited-time offer till stocks last).

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via microSD card slot. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Nokia G20 features an 8-megapixel front shooter. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box that is assured to get two years of Android upgrades. Other notable features on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone carries a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging via the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Nokia G20 weighs 197 grams and has an IPX2 rating for dust and water-resistant.

