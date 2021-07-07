Nokia G20 Now Available to Pre-Book in India: Price, Specs and Best Deals

The Nokia G20 is now available to pre-book in India via Amazon and Nokia India site. It comes as the company’s affordable offering and carries a price tag of Rs 12,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone would start retailing in the country from July 15 onwards via Amazon and other partner channels. Notably, the e-commerce giant is currently offering sale deals such as an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,100, up to 5 percent off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and a no-cost EMI payment method with select bank cards. As a part of the ongoing Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sales ending tomorrow (July 8), SBI customers can enjoy Rs 750 off on the purchase. The Nokia G20 competes with popular affordable offerings such as Redmi Note 10, the Realme Narzo 30 4G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more. It is available in two colour options - Night and Glacier colours.

For all the memories that you love and cherish, Nokia G20 is here to keep them safe and secure. Subscribe now to get notified, click: https://t.co/c8lnmB2dvl#NokiaG20 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/LKmiDZwCRk— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 6, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via microSD card slot. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Nokia G20 features an 8-megapixel front shooter. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box that is assured to get two years of Android upgrades. Other notable features on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone carries a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging via the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Nokia G20 weighs 197 grams and has an IPX2 rating for dust and water-resistant.

