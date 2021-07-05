Nokia G20 Pre-Orders Start July 7; Launched With MediaTek SoC: Price, Specs and More

Nokia has announced its Nokia G20 smartphone in the country. The Nokia G20 comes as the company’s affordable offering and is priced at Rs 12,999. The Nokia G20 will go on sale on July 7 at 12PM (noon) IST and will be sold via Amazon. This comes as a part of Nokia’s G-series of affordable smartphones that were announced earlier this year. The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 were the two smartphones annuonced back then and the Nokia G20 is the first one to make it to the Indian market. The Nokia G20 competes with devices like the Redmin Note 10, the Realme Narzo 30 4G, Poco M3 Pro, and more. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 5,050mAh battery.

The Nokia G20 will be up for pre-orders starting July 7. The smartphone is expected to launch with at least 4GB of RAM. The prices start at Rs 12,999 and the device will come in two colour options - Night and Glacier colours. The Nokia G20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with at least 4GB of RAM. The Amazon listing does not reveal the storage options of the device, but we can expect up to 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 5,050mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the Nokia G20 that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Nokia G20 features an 8-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and is assured to get two years of Android upgrades.

