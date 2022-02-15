Nokia G21 Budget Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia has refreshed its budget G-smartphone series with the new Nokia G21. The smartphone has a single storage option, and customers can choose between two colourways. Key features of the new Nokia smartphone include a large 6.5-inch display, 5,050mAh battery, and triple cameras at the back. Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global claims the phone will offer up to 3 days of battery backup with standard usage. The phone will also get two years of OS updates and additional two years of security patches.

ALSO READ: Government’s Sansad TV YouTube Channel ‘Hacked’; YouTube Working On Fixing It

Nokia G21 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G21 sports a 6.5-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels). The display also has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Customers can choose between Nokia G21’s Nordic Blue or Dusk colour options.

We get a triple rear camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary CMOS sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The rear camera module also houses the LED flash. At the front, we get an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Coming to the connectivity options, the Nokia G21 smartphone supports 5G, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB-C port for charging with OTG support to connect an external storage drive. The phone comes with a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging. However, the package includes a 10W adapter.

Under the hood, the Nokia G21 carries a Unisoc T606 SoC with 64GB memory and 4GB RAM. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. The phone runs on Android 12, and users will get two OS updates.

Nokia G21 Price

The Nokia G21 carries a price tag of GBP 149 (roughly Rs 15,200) for the sole variant. Its India-specific details remain unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.