Nokia G21 Launched In India With 3-Day Battery Backup, Triple Cameras, More: Prices, Specs And More

Nokia has launched its Nokia G21 smartphone in India. The smartphone comes as the latest smartphone under the company’s G-series. The Nokia G21 comes with a 5,050mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz display, and more such features. Alongside the Nokia G21, the company has also launched the Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105+ feature phones, and two set of TWS earbuds – Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+. Let us take a look at how much the Nokia G21 costs in India, its specifications, and more details.

NOKIA G21 PRICES AND OFFERS

The Nokia G21 has been launched at a price of Rs 12,999 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options – Dusk and Nordic Blue and will be available on Nokia.com, offline retail stores, and key e-commerce websites. Customers purchasing the Nokia G21 are eligible for a Triple Zero Finance offer via Bajaj Finserv.

NOKIA G21 SPECIFICATIONS

The Nokia G21 has been launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,050mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, the charging brick bundled with the smartphone is a 10W brick.

In terms of optics, the Nokia G21 carries a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia G21 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

