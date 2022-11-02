Nokia G60 Smartphone With 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Nokia is back in the smartphone market this month in India and the latest product in its lineup is the Nokia G60 which is a 5G device. Nokia has somewhat taken a muted approach towards the mobile segment in India, mostly focused on budget and mid-range phones, but now it is exploring the 5G arena as well. Nokia G60 debuted earlier this year, and it is now coming to India, where it faces stiff competition. Nokia’s biggest claim is the OS support offered on a pure Android experience.

Nokia G60 India Price

Nokia G60 is priced at Rs 29,999 which gets you the 6GB + 128GB variant. Nokia will start shipping the phone in India from November 8 onwards. Nokia G60 comes in black and white ice colour options.

Nokia G60 Specifications

Nokia G60 features a 6.58-inch LCD panel that supports Full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone’s display comes with a notch, which is surprising to see in this price bracket. Nokia is banking on the durable design and the promise of three years of Android updates and three years of monthly security updates.

The company has talked about these earlier as well, but we are hoping it is able to meet those promises for the Nokia G60 in the coming years. Three OS updates mean you will get up to Android 15 on this device, which is decent if the company manages to fulfil it.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the imaging front, you have a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front of the phone has a basic 8-megapixel shooter. Nokia has packed the phone with a 4500mAh battery that supports 20W charging speed. Nokia G60 buyers also get a 2-year warranty in India, which is a welcome addition. The phone supports 5G but we’ll wait to see the bands offered on the device. It also features an IP52 rating for splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G60 is a 5G phone but for this price, buyers might be tempted to look at other brands that offer more compelling features in this range.

