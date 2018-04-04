Nokia India Launch: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Arrives Today

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HMD Global is all set to launch its three new phones in India today- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018). Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, all the three phones are Android One devices which means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. All the three smartphones will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Ahead of this launch, HMD Global has announced a second price cut for its Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant. The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 in India last year as an Amazon India exclusive and has earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,500.

Apr 4, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)

HMD Global also launches the new Nokia 7 Plus

Apr 4, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

The Nokia 6 (2018) launch with Boothie effect. 

Apr 4, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)

HMD Global launched its Nokia 1 smartphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition) for a price of Rs 5,499. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with a 4.5-inch IPS display and runs a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6737M processor with 1GB of RAM. There’s a basic 5-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash at the back. On the front, there’s a 2-megapixel front camera for a selfies. 

Apr 4, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

HMD Global flaunts the Nokia 1 phone to target people who cannot buy a high-end Android phone and are stuck to using feature phones. 

Apr 4, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

The low-end smartphone segment doesn't live up to consumer expectation now: Pranav

Apr 4, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Nokia 6, 8 and 5 is already running Android Oreo. The Nokia 2 will get Android O update soon. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

Pranav Shroff - Director, Global Portfolio Strategy & Planning - HMD Global now on stage to talk more about the new Nokia phones. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

HMD Global launches online Nokia Mobile Shop. The company now focuses on e-commerce sale. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

Whatever phone we have sold in India till now has been manufactured in India: Ajey

Apr 4, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

We have 510 exclusive Nokia distributor: Ajey

Apr 4, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

The feature phone business is still big globally: Pekka

Apr 4, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)

Within just 12 months, our startup--HMD Global-- is now a global business: HMD Global CMO

Apr 4, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Nokia is now operating locally in 80 countries globally. There are active Nokia users in 170 counties: Pekka

Apr 4, 2018 12:41 pm (IST)

We introduced 11 Nokia phones in just 12 months: HMD Global CMO

Apr 4, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

India is among the top three markets for Nokia: HMD Global CMO

Apr 4, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

HMD Global CMO Pekka Rantala now on stage to launch the new Nokia phones. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

We spent the whole of 2017 to build a solid foundation for the Nokia brand in India: Ajey Mehta

Apr 4, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Nokia 3310 feature phone got great response from the market: Ajey Mehta

Apr 4, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)

Ajey Mehta, HMD Global VP and Country Manager, India takes the centre-stage. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)

As we wait for the launch event to begin, HMD Global entertains the audience with some lovely music! Stay tuned for live updates. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

The Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a curved glass finish in a stainless-steel frame, which the company claims to be 2.5 times stronger than the 6000 series aluminum.

Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display and will be available in two colouw options: Black/Copper and White/Copper.

Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

On the optics front, the Nokia 7 plus will come with ZEISS optics in its 12MP wide-angle primary camera and 13MP secondary camera that delivers 2x optical zoom.

Apr 4, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

Nokia 7 Plus has was also unveiled by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is backed by a 3800 mAh battery. 

Apr 4, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

The Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be available in two memory options - 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone will run Android Oreo and will support USB-C fast-charging and Nokia spatial audio.

Apr 4, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

The New Nokia 6 (2018) sports a unibody with a 2.5D display and Corning Gorilla Glass on top in a 6-inch body. ​

Apr 4, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

The Nokia launch event is scheduled to begin at 12PM. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.

