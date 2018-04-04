Nokia India Launch: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Arrives Today

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HMD Global is all set to launch its three new phones in India today- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018). Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, all the three phones are Android One devices which means that the smartphones will be staying up to date with regular security updates from Google and will sport a stock Android UI. All the three smartphones will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.
WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE:
Ahead of this launch, HMD Global has announced a second price cut for its Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant. The Nokia 6 is now available on Amazon India for Rs 12,999, after receiving a discount of Rs 500 as opposed to its previous retail price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,999 in India last year as an Amazon India exclusive and has earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,500.
WATCH VIDEO: Nokia 6 (2018) First Look at MWC 2018
HMD Global launched its Nokia 1 smartphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition) for a price of Rs 5,499. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with a 4.5-inch IPS display and runs a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6737M processor with 1GB of RAM. There’s a basic 5-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash at the back. On the front, there’s a 2-megapixel front camera for a selfies.
