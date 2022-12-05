Nokia Is Bringing Android 13 Update To These Smartphones: Full List

Nokia Android smartphones were meant to be popular and one of the best-selling products when it was introduced a few years back. The company banked on its stock Android promise along with quick Android updates. And it managed to live up to those claims, at least for a few years. But since 2020, things started changing, as the company faced challenges with the pandemic.

Now the company says that its Android 13 update will be offered to select Nokia phones in the coming months. The details of the phones have been sourced via Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) list. So, if you have these eligible Nokia phones, then the Android 13 update should be rolled out very soon.

Nokia Phones Getting Android 13 Update

- Nokia X10 5G

- Nokia X20 5G

- Nokia XR20 5G

- Nokia X30 5G

- Nokia G11 Plus

- Nokia G50 5G

- Nokia G60 5G

As you can see from the list here, Nokia is not limiting its focus to Android 13 for premium devices. The likes of the Nokia G series getting Android 13 is a positive sign, and as per the company’s guidelines (AER list), these are supposed to get the new version within 90 days of Google’s release.

Android 13 has been around since its debut at the Google I/O 2022 keynote this year. Google has since then released this version with the Pixel 7 series, and also updated its eligible Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6A. Xiaomi is expected to announce the MIUI 14 version based on Android 13 sometime this week, while the likes of OnePlus and Samsung have already updated their existing models with the new Android flavour.

