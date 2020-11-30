Nokia Laptops Reportedly Receive BIS Certification, India Launch Speculated

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia may launch its laptops in India soon. Few Nokia laptops have reportedly received their Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification, according to reports. The supposed Nokia laptops were certified by the BIS on November 27 and it is being said as a solid indication of the laptops coming to India. According to the BIS listing, the Nokia laptops will be manufactured by Tongfang Limited in China.

The BIS listing was spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @stufflistings on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Sharma speculates that Nokia may launch as many as nine laptop models as per the BIS listing. The BIS listing shows nine laptops with codenames NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. It is being said that the first two letters in the codename represent Nokia, while the next two indicate the processor, and the number 10 in the codename may mean Windows 10.

Nothing else is known about the Nokia laptops. It is not known as to when the company will launch its laptops, if the reports are to be believed. Many Nokia products are being reported to have received their BIS certification recently. It was reported last week that the Nokia 9.3 PureView was also spotted in a BIS certification listing. The Nokia 9.3 PureView was reportedly listed on BIS with model number TA-1288. The Nokia 9.3 PureView may offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel primary camera with 8K video recording capabilities.