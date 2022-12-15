Nokia Launches Budget-Friendly C31 Smartphone in India: Price, Specs and More

Nokia has launched the budget-friendly Nokia C31 smartphone to expand its product lineup in India. The phone is available in two variants—3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and features a large 6.7-inch HD+ display, three-day battery life, and Android 12 OS.

Nokia C31 Specifications

The Nokia C31 smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel unit for selfies, and the rear camera system is a triple lens setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Nokia C31 is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and gets a large 5050 mAh battery, which offers a three-day battery life.

Nokia claims that the smartphone is durable thanks to its with IP52 ingress protection, allowing it to withstand the elements. Additionally, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometrics.

Nokia C31 Price and Availability

The Nokia C31 smartphone has a starting price of ₹9,999 and is available in two variants—3+32GB model for ₹9,999 and a 4+64GB model for ₹10,999. The phone is available in Cyan, Charcoal, and Mint colour options from retailers including—Nokia.com and other retailers. It is also expected to be sold on e-commerce websites soon.

