Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced the launch of Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 true wireless earbuds in India. The audio device comes with a charcoal finish, and the charging case adopts the same colour. The earbuds also have an IPX7 rating for water resistance, useful for sweaty workout sessions. The earbuds come alongside Nokia Wired Buds earphones. Users can use the wires earphones with old phones and devices with a 3.5mm audio port. The Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-205) and Nokia Wired Buds will be available across the Nokia India website and leading offline retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

ALSO READ: Nokia T20 Review: A Decent Budget Tablet Under Rs 20,000

Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Specifications

Starting with the Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-205), the truly wireless earbuds can work with any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds come in Charcoal or Polar Sea colours but only one option is available in India at the moment . The charging case features a pill-shaped design, and the front has four LED lights to show the battery levels. The earbuds carry a long stem that supports touch controls to change music or answer calls. Each earbud comes with a 6mm audio drive and offers a frequency range of up to 20KHz. These earbuds also support Smart Voice Assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-205)’s charging case carries a 400mAh battery (40mAh battery on each earbud) that is touted to deliver a 36 hours music playback. On the other hand, each earbud will seemingly offer up to six hours of battery. There’s no active cancellation support, but customers can expect some amount of noise isolation due to the earbuds’ in-canal style design. Inside the package, users will also get three pairs of earbud tips for a more snugly fitting.

Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 specifications

The Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 earphones carry 10mm audio drivers and are touted to offer passive noise isolation. We also get in-line control that includes a play/pause button and volume rockers. These earphones support Smart Voice Assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. Users can also use Siri, though most iPhones now do not natively come with an audio jack. Additionally, the Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 earphones get a soft-flat cable that prevents unnecessary tangling.

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Price in India

The Nokia Lite Earbuds will be available only in the classic Charcoal colour. The price in India is set at Rs 2,799. The Nokia Wired Buds come in four colour variants of Black, White, Blue and Red - for Rs 299.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.