Nokia Launches New Range of Smart TVs Equipped with Onkyo Soundbar

Nokia has launched six new smart TVs in India starting at just Rs. 12,999. The new TVs have been launched on Flipkart and come with up to a 48W soundbar from Japanese Audio equipment brand Onkyo. The Nokia Smart TVs come in various resolutions ranging from 4K to full-HD to HD-ready options. The smallest in the new range is a 32-inch television, while the largest is a 65-inch TV. The TVs also come with USB and HDMI ports, and come with pre-loaded streaming apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube. The smart TVs are Android 9-based and come with features like HDR10 and micro dimming.

The smallest of the lot, a 32-inch HD-ready Nokia Smart TV costs Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch full-HD variant costs Rs. 22,999. On the other hand, the 43-inch 4K variant costs Rs. 28,999, the 50-inch 4K variant costs Rs. 39,999, and the 55-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV has been priced at Rs. 39,999. The top-spec 65-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV costs Rs. 59,999. The TVs will go on sale starting October 15 on Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Nokia Smart TVs also come with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Zee5.

Nokia's 32-inch HD-Ready Smart TV comes with a 1,366x768 pixels resolution and a 39W Onkyo soundbar that houses a set of 24W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters. The TV has a 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of on-board storage. It is powered by a quad-core processor and a quad-core Mali GPU.

The full-HD 43-inch variant of the Nokia Smart TV is also powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV has a 39W Onkyo soundbar and comes with USB, HDMI. Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth in connectivity options. There is a MaxBrite Display with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution on the Nokia Smart TV, and it also includes micro dimming and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1.

The 4K version of the 43-inch Nokia Smart TV comes with HDR10 support. This TV also includes micro-dimming and a contrast ratio of 5000:1. The 43-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV is again powered by a quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of Internal storage. This TV also houses a 39W Onkyo soundbar that comes with 24W speakers and 15W tweeters. Connectivity options include three HDMI and two USB ports alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The 50-inch variant of Nokia's 4K smart TV is again powered by a quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The TV comes with a 48W Onkyo soundbar that has 30W speakers and 18W tweeters and has a MaxBrite 4K Display. This variant of the Nokia Smart TV also comes with Dolby Audio support.

The 55-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV also comes with a MaxBrite Display that offers an ultra-HD resolution and HDR10 support. There is 420 nits of peak brightness, and the TV is powered by the same quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 55-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV also has a 48W Onkyo soundbar with 30W speakers and 18W tweeters.

The top-of-the-line 65-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV also comes with a MaxBrite Display and supports up to 450 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV features a 48W Onkyo soundbar like the 50-inch and 55-inch 4K variants.