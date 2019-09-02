Nokia Leads in Pushing the Latest Android Version to its Smartphones: Study

Surprising but true, of all the leading smartphone manufacturers, HMD Global’s Nokia leads in providing the latest Android version through its existing smartphones, according to a recent study. Nearly 96 percent of Nokia smartphones, sold cumulatively since Q3 2018, are already running on Android Pie or have had an Android Pie update issued to them, claims a report by Counterpoint Research. The other brands at the top five spots include Samsung (89 percent), Xiaomi (84 percent), Huawei (82 percent), and Lenovo (43 percent).

Not only does Nokia have the highest percentage of phones with latest Android versions, but the Counterpoint Research shows that the company has moved faster than any other of the top 10 brands at pushing out the Android Pie update. Notably, the research has left out brands like OnePlus, Essential, and Google as it only covers the top 10 Android manufacturers. The main reason behind Nokia successfully beating other brands is its smaller portfolio of devices compared with Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei. Also, these brands tend to prioritize their flagship models when it comes to pushing updates, leaving behind their mid-range or entry-level phones and, hence, comes the lag.

Also, Nokia phones are part of Google’s Android One programme and run stock Android out of the box, which assures timely software and security updates on all devices for a period of two years. This has also helped the company to push updates on time. “OS and security updates are an aspect of Android smartphones that get relatively little attention. And perhaps because manufacturers are not talking about it, consumer awareness is also low. It doesn’t appear among the 10 features consumers say they care about most, in our research,” points out Peter Richardson, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, in a press statement.

