Nokia Leads Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei in Regularity of Android Updates: Counterpoint

HMD Global-backed smartphone marquee Nokia has ranked at the top of the charts in terms of Android upgrade and update performance. According to the latest report by Counterpoint Research, Nokia has the highest number of devices upgraded to the latest version of Android over the past year, significantly more than what any of its rivals have managed to achieve. Furthermore, Nokia was also the fastest in providing the updates, significantly leading other OEMs in terms of the speed of Android upgrades being rolled out.

According to the Counterpoint report, Nokia had the highest number of its devices being upgraded to Android Pie over the past one year, at 96 percent. It is then followed by Samsung at 89 percent, Xiaomi at 84 percent and Huawei at 82 percent. Nokia also leads in terms of the speed of upgrading devices, reaching nearly 100 percent of its devices within the one year span of time. Industry rival Xiaomi stands a distant second at around 60 percent of all devices upgraded, followed by Lenovo, Huawei, Vivo, Samsung, LG and Oppo.

However, despite this rather elusive record, Nokia barely registers itself among the top OEMs of leading smartphone markets around the world. This shows a rather significant reflection on how software updates are looked upon as secondary factors while buying a phone, despite ever-increase cyber safety concerns. It remains to be seen if Nokia manages to slowly rake up higher market share with its present business strategy, or uses other tactics to draw in more buyers to its platform.

