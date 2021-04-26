Nokia May Be Working on 5G Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Penta Rear Camera Setup

Nokia recently announced six new affordable smartphones in an effort to expand its range of offerings. Now, it is being reported that the Finnish smartphone maker is planning to add another device in its 2021 lineup. According to a recent report in NokiaPowerUser, a website that tracks Nokia developments, the company is working on a smartphone with a Penta camera setup that will succeed the Nokia 8.3 5G from last year. The smartphone is reported to add to the company’s 5G offerings and has been in the works for some time. The smartphone is speculated to be named the Nokia X50, in line with the company’s recent change in nomenclature. The NokiaPowerUser report cites exclusive information to report that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 chipset and may feature five cameras at the back, including a 108-megapixel primary shooter.

The penta-camera setup on the upcoming Nokia smartphone is said to come with a 108-megapixel primary shooter, along with a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, a macro lens, and a telephoto shooter. The smartphone is said to carry forward the Ziess-branded cameras with OZO Audio tech, as seen on the Nokia 8.3 5G last year. The NokiaPowerUser report further hints that the Nokia X50 (unconformed) will come with a 6.5-ich QHD+ display and may come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The report also says that the smartphone will be launched in the second half of 2021, as earlier predicted for the Nokia 8.3 5G successor, but will be named differently, in line with Nokia’s new naming strategy.

Nokia recently announced its new Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20, and Nokia C10 smartphones. The Nokia X-series will be for the top of the range phones as Nokia calls them, while the G-series will include Nokia’s mid-range Android phones while the C-series will battle in the hotly contested budget smartphone space. In terms of availability, these phones will arrive in stores in the coming weeks, but it is still not clear if or when these phones arrive in India.

