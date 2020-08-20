Nokia Media Streamer With Android TV 9.0 OS Launched in India via Flipkart: Price, Specs and More

Nokia, in partnership with leading e-commerce platform Flipkart, has launched a new TV Box exclusively for the Indian market. Called the Nokia Media Streamer, the device has launched as part of Flipkart's strategic partnership with the Finnish telecom giant. The Nokia Media Streamer has been priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale starting August 28. This comes soon after Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched the Mi TV Stick that runs on Android TV priced at Rs Rs 2,799. The new device should also go head to head with Amazon's Fire TV stick.

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia Media Streamer is said to be powered by Android 9.0 operating system, which we are assuming is Android TV. It offers an output of Full-HD 1920 x 1080 pixel-screen resolution. Under the hood, the device packs a quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. As far as the performance of the new device is concerned, customers can expect zero flickers, lags, or blurs while viewing content, as per Nokia. The Nokia Media Streamer also comes with a voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant along with built-in Chromecast that also allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto their TV. On the audio front, the Nokia Media Streamer has support for Dolby Audio and offers several sound enhancement features as well. Expect a variety of apps thanks to the Google Play Store, and judging by the remote, the device will come with Netflix and Zee5 streaming services pre-installed.

Notably, last year in December, Flipkart entered a brand licensing agreement with Nokia and launched a 55-inch 4K panel smart TV that runs on Android 9.0 OS priced at Rs 41,999. Nokia also sells a 43-inch 4K Panel LED Smart TV on Flipkart which is priced at Rs, 31,999.