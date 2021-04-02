Nokia Mobile to Host Global Launch Event on April 8, New Nokia G10, X10, X20 Phones Expected

Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global will host an event on April 8 where new phones are expected to be launched. The company has not clarified what products are coming, though past leaks suggest the arrival of Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. The global event will start at 3 pm UK time (7.30 pm IST), and Nokia mobile fans can watch the live stream via Nokia YouTube and other official channels. A past leak hints that the Nokia G10 may carry model number TA-1334 and launch as a gaming device. The phone will reportedly pack similar features as the Nokia 5.4, which is currently available in India in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

Another report by Nokia-development tracker Nokia Power User stated that the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 might feature a 6.38-inch HD+ display. The phone is said to carry an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The primary shooter is reportedly accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone is said to include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Nokia G20 will reportedly be similar to the Nokia G10 but with a more powerful MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

There’s something in the air… can you feel it?We sure can. 8th April. 3PM GMT. https://t.co/wsOJqvtcB5 #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/WM8rP2N5zM— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) March 31, 2021

A separate NokiaPowerUser report claims that the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 will come with 5G connectivity. The Nokia X10 is said to be priced at starting EUR 300 (approx Rs 25,800) for the 6GB + 32GB storage model and the Nokia X20 could cost EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. One of the phones is said to carry Snapdragon 480 mobile processor by Qualcomm that is designed to bring 5G support to budget smartphones.

As mentioned, Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global has not revealed the product information, therefore readers are advised to take the aforementioned details with a pinch of salt.