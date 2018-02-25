English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia MWC 2018 Launch Today: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus And All That is Expected
Nokia is expected to launch Nokia 9 and Android Oreo (Go Edition) based Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 (2018) today at the Mobile World Congress.
Nokia MWC 2018 Launch Today: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 And All That is Expected (Image: News18.com)
HMD Global is expected to launch a number of new Nokia smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2018. The smartphones expected to be in the line-up are the Android Oreo (Go Edition) based Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 (2018) as well as Nokia 9. Nokia might be launching these smartphones today. HMD Global is also expected to launch 2018 version of its last year's offering, Nokia 8, and this time, it will be called Nokia 8 Sirocco.
The smartphone has reportedly appeared in a listing on a Thai inspection service bearing ‘Nokia 8 Sirocco’ with model number TA-1005, while initially it was thought to be the Nokia 9. According to the US FCC certification, the Nokia 9 was expected to come with model numbers TA-1005, TA-1042, and TA-1009. The FCC documents disclosed that the smartphone bears the codename Avatar.
According to the rumors, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will feature a 5.5-inch OLED display, made by LG Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, Android 8.0 Oreo, 128GB inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel and one 13-megapixel shooter along with 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 3250mAh battery.
Apart from Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia is also expected to launch Nokia 9. The smartphone is expected to carry a 5.5-inch bezel-less display and be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor. It will run on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The device will be backed by a 3800mAH battery with Qualcomm Quick-Charge 4 support. The new smartphone is expected to carry 6GB RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.
In terms of optics, the Nokia 9 is expected to carry a 12-megapixel dual 'Carl-Zeiss lens' camera at the back and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Both Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 (2018) are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and feature dual rear cameras with glass back.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
