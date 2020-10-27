Nokia Phones Lead Counterpoint's Trust Rankings Based on Software and Security Updates

Nokia smartphones lead cybersecurity firm, Counterpoint's Trust Rankings 2020 based on software and security updates and build quality. According to Gadgets 360 that accessed the report by the company, a total of 20 Nokia smartphones sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 are credited with the most comprehensive software and security updates. The report comes at a time when cybersecurity is of paramount significance as people across the world are spending more time with their smartphone amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the pandemic, smartphones are not only used for connecting with friends and family but also for online banking, work from home, virtual classroom and more.

As per the Counterpoint report cited by the publication, Nokia brand-licensee HMD Global has also been consistent with monthly Android security patches on Nokia phones sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020. During the same period, OnePlus holds the second spot for offering timely security patches that were rolled out on 90 percent of its smartphones. It is also the only company after HMD Global to rollout Android 10 update across all its smartphones in the same period. In terms of Android 10 OS updates, Vivo showed the poorest performance with only 24 percent Vivo smartphones receiving Android 10. South Korean smartphone maker LG also appears to be inconsistent when it comes to rolling out Android 10 update. As per the report, only 25 percent of its phones sold during this period received Android 10 OS updates.

Huawei and Xiaomi have more than 65 percent of phones sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 running on Android 10, Counterpoint added. Notably, 89 percent smartphones from Samsung sold during the same period received regular Android 10 updates. Counterpoint also indicated that Nokia phones by far have the best build compared to its competitors.