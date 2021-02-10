Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,599

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite TWS earbuds have debuted in India. The earbuds were first unveiled globally back in September 2020. Some of the notable features of the TWS earbuds include up to 35 hours of audio playback time on a single charge, an IPX7 water-resistant build and 6mm audio drivers. Nokia Mobile brand licensee HDM Global had also unveiled the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India, earlier today.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite TWS earbuds come with the price tag of Rs 3,599. Customers can choose the device in Charcoal, Fjord, and Snow colour options via Amazon and the Nokia India website from February 17. Notably, customers planning to pre-book the new Nokia 3.4 will be entitled to receive Rs 1,600 off on the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. The Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. In contrast, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched in September for select markets carried a price tag of EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs 5,300).

In terms of design, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with in-ear-canal design. The earbuds and the charging case also adopt the same colours. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature 6mm audio drivers and ship with 100 percent recyclable paper packaging. The earbuds also have an IPX7 rating for dust and water-resistant and support touch control. For connectivity, the device uses Bluetooth v5.0 and works with Android and iOS devices. HMD Global has bundled the earbuds with a charging case that packs a 600mAh battery and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The case is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. However, each earbud packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver five hours of continuous playback.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled charging case comes with the dimensions of 68x36x31mm. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite weigh 48.4 grams with the charging case.