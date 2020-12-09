Nokia Purebook 'Ultralight' Laptops to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available via Flipkart

Nokia Purebook laptop models will launch in India soon. At the moment, several details about the upcoming Nokia laptops remain unclear; however, it appears that the company will work with Flipkart as its licensee that sells Nokia smart televisions in the country. The e-commerce giant also set up a dedicated page for the Nokia Purebook that only reveals that the laptops will be "ultralight" and "powerful." Nokia had a pretty diverse portfolio back in its heydays, and the company sold PCs under MikroMikko series.

The exact availability details of the upcoming Nokia Purebook laptop models remain unclear, and more details from both Nokia and Flipkart are expected soon. Recently, notable tipster Mukul Sharma had spotted the listing of Nokia laptops on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As per the listing, there are nine Nokia laptops in the works with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S. Among the nine devices, one of the products is also speculated to be a tablet. A separate report had suggested that the 'NK' in the model number refers to the Nokia branding while the numbers indicate the processor maker. If the analysis is accurate, we can expect the nine Nokia laptops (likely to be Nokia Purebook laptops) to ship with 10th-gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors.

Nokia offers a host of products in India in collaboration with the other companies. Recently, Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 budget phone in the country, while the Nokia 3.4 is expected to release by mid-December. Earlier in October, Nokia TV brand licensee in India, Flipkart had also launched a range of smart TVs including a 65-inch 4K TV model. With the new Purebooks laptops, the company would aim to rival players like Dell, HP, and Lenovo as well as the Xiaomi which has been expanding its laptop portfolio in the country.