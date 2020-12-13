Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With Intel Core i5 Processor to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Reveals

Nokia PureBook laptop models will launch in India soon, and the company has now updated its dedicated Flipkart microsite with more details. The website reveals the moniker Nokia PureBook X14 that will come with features such as 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor along with support for Dolby Atmos sound as well as Dolby Vision technologies. Last month, notable tipster Mukul Sharma had spotted the listing of Nokia laptops on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which indicated the arrival of nine laptop models in the country.

The Flipkart microsite also highlights that the Nokia PureBook X14 will come with an "ultralight" design, weighing 1.1 kg. The promotional poster of the device reveals its display with slim bezels, island-style keyboard as well as USB 3.0 and HDMI port on the right side of the device. Other information about the upcoming Nokia PureBook laptops remain unclear at the moment, and the company is yet to provide more details over its availability and pricing. In November, nine Nokia laptops with the model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S appeared on the BIS site. It was reported that the 'NK' refers to the Nokia branding, while the numbers indicate the processor maker. This further suggests the launch of Nokia laptops with 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processors as well.

It appears that Nokia will exclusively work with Flipkart to manufacture and sell the PureBook laptops including the Nokia PureBook X14 in India. Flipkart in collaboration with company offers various Nokia smart TVs in the country. Meanwhile, Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 budget phone in the country, and the Nokia 3.4 is expected to release by mid-December. The smartphone is already listed on the Nokia India website that highlights its full specifications. Notable features on the Nokia 3.4 include triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.