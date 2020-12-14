Nokia PureBook X14 Launched In Partnership With Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications & Availability

Nokia has announced the launch of its first laptop in India, the Nokia PureBook X14. The Finnish company has launched its PureBook X14 in partnership with Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Nokia PureBook X14 has been launched at a price of Rs 59,990 and will go on sale on Flipkart (quite obviously) starting December 18. The Nokia PureBook X14 features a 14-inch screen with a 1.1kg total weight. The laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel processor and features Dolby Vision for an improved picture quality.

The Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by Intel's 10th generation i5 processor with up to 4.2GHz turbo frequency, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. There is also an integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz Turbo GPU. Further, the laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life. There is also an HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, a backlit keyboard, and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. "We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for," Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President of Nokia's Brand Partnerships said in the launch announcement.

The Nokia PureBook X14 laptop has a 14-inch full HD IPS screen with Dolby Vision and up to 250 nits of peak brightness. The IPS panel has 4.8mm slim bezels that result in an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. There are other display features like Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D technology, and Intel Clear HD video technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia ProBook X14 has dual-ban Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, along with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one USB type-C port. Further, there is an HDMI port, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.