Nokia Reveals List of Smartphones to Get Android 11 Update By End of Next Month

Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global has released the revised Android 11 roadmap for its smartphones. The roadmap includes a total of 18 devices that would receive the Android 11 OS update by the end of the third quarter (30 September) this year. In the first quarter of 2021, eight smartphones - Nokia 3.2, Nokia 8.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 3.2 received the software update. Smartphones such as Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia V8 5G UW should be getting the update in this quarter. On the other hand, Nokia Nokia 1.4 and Nokia 2.3 already received Android 11 in the second quarter, that is, in April. The company adds that Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will receive software updates in Q3, but the exact rollout date remains unclear. The Nokia 9 PureView was said to receive the update in this quarter as per the old roadmap, but the revised information shows it would receive Android 11 in Q3.

Earlier in April, Nokia Mobile marketing head Adam Ferguson mentioned that several smartphones would receive the update by April. However, only two devices received Android 11 and the exact reason behind the delay remains unclear. The company shared the latest development on its Community forum where it notes that the availability of the software upgrade varies per region. “Downloading the upgrade via Wi-Fi connection is advised since the use of mobile data may incur operator fees."

Nokia smartphones are well-known for providing a stock Android experience, meaning there’s a chance of less bloatware and clean Android UI. With the Android 11 update, users can enjoy a chat bubble that is built into the Notification system. It floats on the homepage, and clicking on it expands the bubble, letting users view and send messages seamlessly. Additionally, it brings new privacy tools to grant access to the phone’s microphone, camera or location on a one-time basis. The Google Assistant virtual companion also gets more intuitive features, and the bedtime mode will reduce sound and lights for a soothing user experience.

