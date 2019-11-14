Nokia Smart TV With 55-inch 4K UHD Panel Expected to Launch in December

Finnish telecom company Nokia is foraying into manufacturing televisions and will launch its first smart TV in India in partnership with Flipkart. According to a report by The Times of India, the smart TV will entirely be manufactured in India under the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The Nokia TV has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with model number 55CAUHDN that confirms that the smart TV will 55-inch panel and possibly have 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The report said that the Nokia TV will be running Android 9.0 Pie and will have Google Play Store installed on it. It will also come powered with Intelligent Dimming technology that will enhance picture contrast quality to give better contrast, the daily mentioned its sources as saying.

The report further said that Nokia is expected to launch its maiden television set early in December. As far as audio of the upcoming Nokia smart TV is concerned, it will feature superior audio quality, thanks to JBL's sound programme. JBL by HARMAN makes high-quality audio equipment and this will also mark the first foray into the television space in the country.

As part of the collaboration, Flipkart will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers to develop, facilitate domestic manufacturing and distribution of Nokia-branded smart TVs and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy. The upcoming Nokia smart TV is expected to compete with OnePlus TV, Mi TV, and Motorola TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.