Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Nokia Smart TV With 55-inch 4K UHD Panel Expected to Launch in December

Nokia's first smart TV is expected to launch in India by December.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nokia
Representative Image. (Photo: REUTERS/Sari Gustafsson)

Finnish telecom company Nokia is foraying into manufacturing televisions and will launch its first smart TV in India in partnership with Flipkart. According to a report by The Times of India, the smart TV will entirely be manufactured in India under the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The Nokia TV has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with model number 55CAUHDN that confirms that the smart TV will 55-inch panel and possibly have 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The report said that the Nokia TV will be running Android 9.0 Pie and will have Google Play Store installed on it. It will also come powered with Intelligent Dimming technology that will enhance picture contrast quality to give better contrast, the daily mentioned its sources as saying.

The report further said that Nokia is expected to launch its maiden television set early in December. As far as audio of the upcoming Nokia smart TV is concerned, it will feature superior audio quality, thanks to JBL's sound programme. JBL by HARMAN makes high-quality audio equipment and this will also mark the first foray into the television space in the country.

As part of the collaboration, Flipkart will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers to develop, facilitate domestic manufacturing and distribution of Nokia-branded smart TVs and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy. The upcoming Nokia smart TV is expected to compete with OnePlus TV, Mi TV, and Motorola TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram