Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With 4K Streaming Support, Android TV Unveiled: Price, Availability and More

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 that runs Android TV OS has been unveiled, as per a report. The Android streaming box is developed by the Austrian company, Streamview that offers devices such as smart TVs, set-top boxes and DAB + radios under the Nokia-branding in select markets such as Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The Streaming Box 8000 also supports video streaming at 4K resolution and comes with pre-installed apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

According to German publication golem.de, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 by Streamview carries a price tag of EUR 100 (approx Rs 8,800). At the moment, it appears the streaming device will be available to purchase in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; however, the exact sale details remain unclear. Its India availability details are also unknown, though its launch in the country appears to be unlikely. The Nokia branding rights for India are currently controlled by Flipkart that recently unveiled the Nokia Media Streamer streaming device for Rs. 3,499 (available to purchase for Rs 2,799).

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 features a square design with sharp edges and Nokia branding at the top. The streaming device comes in a black colour finish similar to the Nokia Media Streamer. It ships with the remote control that packs dedicated buttons for Youtube, Netflix, and Prime Video (comes pre-installed). Users also have access to a host of apps including Disney+ Hotstar via the Google Play Store. As mentioned, it runs Android TV and supports 4/k streaming. It also supports dual-band WLAN as well as Bluetooth 4.2 and Google's Cast protocol. According to Android TV Guide tweet, the streaming box is powered by Amlogic S905X3 processor, although its RAM and storage configurations remain unclear. Its connectivity options are said to be Ethernet port, HDMI, Digital Audio Out, AV Out, USB Type-A port, USB Type-C port, and a dedicated outlet for power.