Nokia T10 Android Tablet With 8-Inch Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Nokia T10 tablet has launched in India this week and the budget tablet gets up to 4GB RAM and an 8-inch display. It is powered by a Unisoc chipset and is the second model after the T20 to launch in the country. Nokia is competing in a space where you have other brands but the promise of a stock Android experience could work for some buyers. Nokia T10 goes up against Realme, Oppo and a few other brands in this segment.

Nokia T10 Tablet Price In India

The Nokia T10 tablet comes in two variants with a starting price of Rs 11,799 for the 3GB + 32GB model. You pay Rs 12,799 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Nokia has Wi-Fi and 4G options, but the company is only bringing the Wi-Fi only variant for buyers. You can get this tablet from Amazon and Nokia’s store.

Nokia T10 Tablet Specifications

Nokia is giving an 8-inch HD display on the T10 tablet which offers 1280×800 pixels resolution along with 450 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and the company promises two major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates for the tablet.

The T10 is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is further expandable using the microSD card slot up to 512GB. The tablet gets dual stereo speakers powered by OZO playback. The tablet weighs 375 grams and the back body is made of polycarbonate, and it gets IPX2 rating for splash resistance.

It has an 8-megapixel camera at the back and an average 2-megapixel shooter on the front. For connectivity, the tablet gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Nokia T10 packs a 5,250mAh battery that supports a 10W charging speed via the USB C port.

