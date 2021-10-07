Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new tablet namely, ‘Nokia T20,’ that will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Pad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and Realme Pad. The Android tablet comes in two variants - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G but is only available in a single Deep Ocean blue finish. The rear camera and the LED flash come inside a pill-shaped module that adopts a black colour finish. The Nokia T20 comes at a time when different brands are introducing new tablets to ease work from home situations.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia T20 sports a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) in-cell display with 400 nits of peak brightness and ‘toughened glass’ protection. The screen has considerable bezels, mainly to avoid accidental touches. Customers can choose between 32GB and 64GB storage options; however, the onboard memory is expandable up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and the company promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates. The tablet comes with Face Unlock for security.

Coming to the optics, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and the 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash. Nokia says the dual speakers OZO Playback can deliver an immersive listening experience “wherever you are." Other notable features include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (a 10W charger is in the box). The Nokia T20 tablet comes pre-loaded with Google Kids Space that is designed to designed for kids and works with your child’s Google Account. Google Children’s account can be managed with Family Link parental controls.

Nokia T20 price starts at EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi only variant and the LTE + Wi-Fi variant costs EUR 239 (approx Rs 20,600). It is currently available to pre-book in the UK, and the company is yet to share its global availability details.

