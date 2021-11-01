Nokia T20 Tablet With 10.4-Inch Display Now on Sale in India: Prices, Specs

Nokia Mobile brand licensee HMD Global’s anticipated tablet Nokia T20 is now available to purchase in India. The tablet has two storage options - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage - both with Wi-Fi support and inclusive of introductory offer. Customers can purchase the Nokia T20 via the Nokia India website in a single Blue colour finish. Its price starts at Rs 15,499 for the base model and goes up to Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM option.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia T20 sports a 10.4-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) in-cell display with 400 nits of peak brightness and ‘toughened glass’ protection. The screen has considerable bezels, mainly to avoid accidental touches. Customers can choose between 32GB and 64GB storage options; however, the onboard memory is expandable up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and the company promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates. The tablet comes with Face Unlock for security.

Watch a season of your favourite show in one go, or work and play throughout the day with the all-new Nokia T20 tablet.Launching - 1st November🔥#NokiaT20 #LoveTrustKeep #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/yl5WXnHE8I— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 30, 2021

Coming to the optics, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and the 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash. Nokia says the dual speakers OZO Playback can deliver an immersive listening experience “wherever you are." Other notable features include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (a 10W charger is in the box). The Nokia T20 tablet comes pre-loaded with Google Kids Space that is designed to designed for kids and works with your child’s Google Account. Google Children’s account can be managed with Family Link parental controls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.