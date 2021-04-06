Nokia T2000 Neckband Earphones, Nokia ANC 3110 TWS Earphones Launched: Price, Specs and More

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia has launched its new Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 were launched in India on Monday as the latest Nokia-branded devices by Flipkart. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 are both sweat and water resistant. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has been priced at Rs 1,999 and comes in two colour options - Midnight Black and Twilight Blue colours. The Nokia TWS Earphones ANC T3110, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 3,999. The audio products will be available for purchase in the country starting April 9 via Flipkart.

The Nokia T2000 Bluetooth headset is powered by the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC and supports SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD. The headset is IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and comes with 11mm drivers and single microphones for calls. The Nokia T2000 uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and comes with a claimed 14 hours of battery life. It can deliver up to 9 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, on the other hand, comes with 12.5mm drivers and comes with IPX7 water resistance rating. The Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 come with three mics and boast of features like Active Noise Cancellation and come with Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The TWS earphones can deliver up to 5.5 hours with an additional 22 hours with the case with ANC turned off. With ANC on, the Nokia True Wireless Earphons ANC 3110 deliver 4.5 hours of battery life, and an additional 18 hours with the case.