Nokia T2000 Wireless Earphones, Nokia T3110 TWS Earbuds With ANC Launched in India: Check Prices

Nokia audio brand licensee in India Flipkart has launched two new audio products, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 wireless earphones and Nokia T3110 TWS earbuds. Both devices come at an affordable price range that are designed to “cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers." The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 features a neckband-style design to ensure a perfect fit even while exercising and running. On the other hand, the Nokia T3110 TWS support active noise cancellation (ANC) and the charging case adopts the same colour finish as the earbuds. Both the new Nokia audio products by Flipkart will retail via the platform from April 9 onwards.

Starting with the Nokia T3110, the TWS earbuds feature 2.5mm drivers and have an IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance. For connectivity, the device is compatible with Android and iOS phones with Bluetooth v5.1. Each earbud comes with three microphones and support of active noise cancellation (ANC). Flipkart claims that the earbuds are capable of delivering roughly 28 hours of battery life (charging case included) with ANC disabled and 22.5 hours when enabled (charging case included). The charging case has a USB-C port, and it comes in a Charcoal Black finish. The Nokia True Wireless (TWS) T3110 carry a price tag of Rs 3,999 in India.

On the other hand, the Nokia T2000 neckband-style Bluetooth earphones carry the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio processor and support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD codecs to deliver a rich sound quality. The earphones are sweatproof and come with an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud features an 11mm audio driver and an in-ear design to ensure a perfect fit. The earbuds are touted to deliver 14 hours of battery life per charge and nine hours of music playback time with a 10-minute charge. The Nokia T2000 earphones charges via a Micro USB port. Additionally, the earphones come in Pearl Grey, Midnight Black, and Twilight Blue colours. The device will go on sale via Flipkart on April 9 for Rs 1,999.