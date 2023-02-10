CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Nokia To Start Manufacturing Fibre Broadband Gear With 5G Building Steam
1-MIN READ

Nokia To Start Manufacturing Fibre Broadband Gear With 5G Building Steam

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 16:47 IST

Delhi, India

Nokia expands its make in India production

The company is part of India's PLI scheme and the demand for telecom gear means it wants to increase production.

Nokia is now going to start manufacturing the fibre broadband equipment at its factory in Chennai. The company made the announcement this week, which means that Nokia’s Sriperumbudur plant will now be making the fibre broadband gear as well.

The company has confirmed that there is a big demand for these equipment in India and other countries and Nokia wants to use its local setup to make it for India and export as well.

“As the momentum towards 5G networks and new hybrid usage models push operators towards increasingly distributed network architectures, service providers are investing in fibre to build out and upgrade their existing networks," said Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

All this demand has been catapulted with the growth in the fibre to the home (FTTH) segment, which continues to be an untapped sector for operators in countries like India and more. But with the advent of 5G and enterprise tech getting a big boost, the fibre broadband category could also get a new lease of life.

The telecom equipment that Nokia plans to make in the country also looks at the demands of the network operators who are busy setting up their 5G base stations across the country. “India is seeing massive demand for fibre connectivity from both fixed and mobile operators. OLT production at our Chennai plant will offer a timely boost to meeting this demand in a timely way," said Sanjay Malik, SVP and Head of India Market at Nokia.

Nokia said its planned production of PON OLTs in India will give a boost to expand the company’s production base and geographic reach. Nokia has shown its interest in the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and this development makes a stronger case for the company’s bid to be part of the initiative.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

