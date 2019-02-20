English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Are Now Available in India for Rs 9,999
The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds were originally announced back in October 2018 and are now finally available in India.
The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds were originally announced back in October 2018 and are now finally available in India.
Loading...
HMD Global has brought a new product for the Indian market, and now it isn’t a new phone. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, which were originally announced back in October 2018, are now available in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999.
The company’s answer to Apple’s AirPods, the wireless earbuds come as said to offer 4 hours of audio playback. They come with a unique cylindrical charging case which is claimed to offer up to three charging cycles and can be charged using the USB Type-C port. The Wireless Earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant with an IPX4 rating which means you can take them for your runs, provided they don’t pop out of your ears.
The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and measure at 22.3 x 14mm. They are also quite lightweight weighing at just 5 grams each. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be offered in Black colour for Rs 9,999 in India. It will be available at the Nokia India Store and select offline stores across the country.
HMD Global will be launching the next Nokia flagship smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView - at MWC (Mobile World Congress) which is expected to feature five cameras at the back. It is also expected to support 18W fast charging, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and upto 128GB of storage.
The company’s answer to Apple’s AirPods, the wireless earbuds come as said to offer 4 hours of audio playback. They come with a unique cylindrical charging case which is claimed to offer up to three charging cycles and can be charged using the USB Type-C port. The Wireless Earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant with an IPX4 rating which means you can take them for your runs, provided they don’t pop out of your ears.
The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and measure at 22.3 x 14mm. They are also quite lightweight weighing at just 5 grams each. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be offered in Black colour for Rs 9,999 in India. It will be available at the Nokia India Store and select offline stores across the country.
HMD Global will be launching the next Nokia flagship smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView - at MWC (Mobile World Congress) which is expected to feature five cameras at the back. It is also expected to support 18W fast charging, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and upto 128GB of storage.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results