Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Are Now Available in India for Rs 9,999

HMD Global has brought a new product for the Indian market, and now it isn’t a new phone. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, which were originally announced back in October 2018, are now available in India with a price tag of Rs 9,999.

The company’s answer to Apple’s AirPods, the wireless earbuds come as said to offer 4 hours of audio playback. They come with a unique cylindrical charging case which is claimed to offer up to three charging cycles and can be charged using the USB Type-C port. The Wireless Earbuds are also splash and sweat resistant with an IPX4 rating which means you can take them for your runs, provided they don’t pop out of your ears.The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and measure at 22.3 x 14mm. They are also quite lightweight weighing at just 5 grams each. The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds will be offered in Black colour for Rs 9,999 in India. It will be available at the Nokia India Store and select offline stores across the country.HMD Global will be launching the next Nokia flagship smartphone - the Nokia 9 PureView - at MWC (Mobile World Congress) which is expected to feature five cameras at the back. It is also expected to support 18W fast charging, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and upto 128GB of storage.