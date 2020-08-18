TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nokia wins second round of legal fight against Daimler on patent fees

Nokia wins second round of legal fight against Daimler on patent fees

Nokia won on Tuesday the second of its ten lawsuits against Daimler over patent licensing fees after a German court said the carmaker had not made a serious attempt to resolve the issue with the Finnish company.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Share this:

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS Nokia won on Tuesday the second of its ten lawsuits against Daimler over patent licensing fees after a German court said the carmaker had not made a serious attempt to resolve the issue with the Finnish company.

The spat highlights a wider battle between tech companies and the car industry over royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

The Mannheim court in Germany said neither Daimler nor other parties involved in the case were “seriously prepared or ready to conclude a license agreement” with Nokia on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

Daimler said it did not understand how the court could come to this conclusion and that it would appeal.

Nokia said the court confirmed it had acted in a fair way in licensing its cellular standard-essential patents (SEPs), and that Daimler was using Nokia technologies without authorisation.

“We hope that Daimler will now accept its obligations and take a license on fair terms,” Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, said in a statement.

Also Watch

Neera Tanden, Ex- Obama Advisor Speaks On Kamala Harris Running For Vice Presidential Post

Nokia lost the first of its lawsuits against Daimler.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Next Story
Loading