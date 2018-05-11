English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia X Images Leaked on Weibo Confirm Notch Display, All Glass Back
Images of Nokia X have been leaked on Weibo and the upcoming Nokia smartphone can be seen in all its glory.
Nokia X image as leaked on Weibo. 9Image: Weibo)
Nokia X, expected to launch within this week, has emerged online yet again in a series of image leaks by Chinese retailer Suning. As can be seen in the images, the device is now confirmed to sport an iPhone X like notch display and in addition, will also come with a glass back. The next Nokia smartphone, Nokia X is expected to launch on May 16 in an event in Beijing.
Recent images of the Nokia X have now been posted on Chinese social media website Weibo by Suning. The images display both the front and the back of the device, revealing an edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top. The notch on the Nokia X is, however, smaller than the one featured by iPhone X.
Nokia X Expected Specifications
Nokia X is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by a MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
