Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
HMD Global has officially announced the launch date of its iPhone X-lookalike smartphone, which is now named as Nokia X.
Nokia X (Image: Weibo)
Remember the reports on the Internet about an upcoming Nokia smartphone by HMD Global. It looks like Nokia has finally decided on the name of the smartphone and will be introducing it as Nokia X. Now the company has even confirmed the launch date for the Nokia X and will be bringing it in the Chinese market on May 16 as translated from a post on Weibo. As the image posted on the website shows, the Nokia smartphone will come with an iPhone X-like notch on top of an edge-to-edge display.
While the company has announced the launch date of the new Nokia X, it has not revealed any of the specifications of the device. Going by previous reports, Nokia X6 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by a MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also read: OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
In addition to the Nokia X launch date information, HMD Global also hinted at a launch of a new Nokia N series smartphone. As displayed in the image, a Nokia N8 can be seen lying on a table next to a pari of headsets. Going by the previous launches of HMD Global of the revived Nokia phones, we can assume that a new version of the iconic Nokia phone might feature in the market again.
