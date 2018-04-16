English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nokia X Spotted in an Advertisement; April 27 Launch Expected
The upcoming smartphone is expected to be a mid-range offering by HMD Global.
Nokia 6 (2018). Representative Image: News18.com
After announcing four new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, HMD Global, the home of Nokia mobiles, looks set to introduce another mid-range smartphone. As per its advertisement, the upcoming model by HMD Global seems to be Nokia X. Reports also reveal that the advertisement of the smartphone mentioned April 27 as its launch date.
Advertisements for the new Nokia X were found inside a movie theatre in China, proving their authenticity. In the posters, two Nokia smartphones could be seen placed in an X-shape. A report mentions that as per the advertisement, the Nokia X could make its way to the Chinese market on April 27. If you recall, Nokia had earlier released the Nokia X back in February 2014, an entry-level smartphone running Nokia X platform 1.0.
The report also mentions that the device is expected to be a mid-range offering by HMD Global and not a flagship one. This must be the case if HMD Global is trying to re-introduce the older Nokia X in the market in a new look, just like it did with the Nokia 3310.
Nokia X advertisement spotted in a theatre. (Image: ithome)
Recently HMD Global has announced three of its this year's smartphones in India. Along with the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, the company introduced Nokia 6 (2018) as well as Nokia 7 Plus in India. First unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 held in Barcelona, the new Nokia devices cater to different price segments and boast of different sets of features, a common one being Zeiss optics on their cameras and the latest Android Oreo operating system. The Nokia 6 (2018) has been priced at Rs 16,999, Nokia 7 Plus at Rs 25,99 while the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available for Rs 49,999.
Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
