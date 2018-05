Nokia X Unveiled in New Posters: First Nokia Smartphone With Notch Display; to Launch on May 16

Nokia X Poster. (Image: Weibo)

Nokia X Poster. (Image: Weibo)

HMD Global is set to unveil its first smartphone in the X series of Nokia as the Nokia X on May 16. Much rumours have emerged around the smartphone till date and now the company has itself unveiled a new poster displaying both the front and the back of the smartphone in its full glory. Nokia had earlier confirmed the launch date for the Nokia X to be May 16 and that the device will sport an iPhone X like display. As per recent reports, Nokia has also unveiled the exact time and venue for the launch, with the Nokia X set to be unveiled at 2 pm (CST) in Beijing, China on May 16.Additionally, posters of the Nokia X have emerged on the Weibo accounts of one of the Chinese smartphone retailers. As can be seen in the poster, the Nokia X will come with a notch at the top of its display and will be the first smartphone by Nokia to carry the look. The poster also reveals a Glass and Aluminium body and a dual camera setup a the back. The device can also be seen sporting a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Nokia branding at the bottom chin at the front.As per other reports , the Nokia X might come along with some gaming features and is expected to be priced at CNY 1600 (~Rs 16,900).Nokia X6 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be available in two different variants including one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by a MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.