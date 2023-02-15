Nokia X30 5G Launched With 50MP Camera, Snapdragon 695 Chipset In India: Price, Specifications, & Availability

Nokia X30 5G Price in India: Smartphone maker Nokia on Wednesday announced the launch of its new premium 5G phone - Nokia X30 5G in India. The smartphone comes with an AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 50MP main camera, and a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Nokia X30 5G Price, Colour Options, Offers & Availability

The Nokia X30 5G is available for pre-booking in India from today in Cloudy Blue or Ice White at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration. It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from 20th February.

According to the company, Nokia X30 5G will come with an amazing launch offer worth Rs 5799, which includes a 33W fast charger and Nokia Comfort earbuds complimentary with each purchase, along with key bank offers and exchange offers.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that gives you a Full HD+ resolution along with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You will get support for 5G Indian bands from day one which is good to see.

Nokia X30 5G has dual cameras at the back with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the phone carries a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies. It has features including Night Mode 2.0, with Dark Vision, Tripod Mode and Night Selfie.

The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion of up to 1m for 30 minutes and it features a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W charging speed. The company is offering Android 12 out of the box with the phone and promises to give three OS updates and security updates for the device, which means you will get up to the Android 15 version that comes out in 2024.

Read all the Latest Tech News here