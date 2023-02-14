Nokia X30 5G Smartphone India Launch This Month, Sale Starts Next Week

Nokia is ready to launch its new premium 5G phone in the Indian market this month and the company has teased the launch of the Nokia X30 5G smartphone very soon. The brand has yet to fully open its account in the country and with the X30 5G it could start the year. Nokia X30 has a lot of interesting elements, mostly related to its design and the materials used for its construction. You also have the promise of multiple OS updates and IP rating in this segment.

Nokia X30 5G India Price Expected

Nokia X30 5G made its debut in September last year for $343 (Rs 28,900 approx) and we expect the phone to be priced around the Rs 30,000 range in India.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G will grab your attention with its unique design focus. The frame of the phone has been constructed out of 100 percent recycled aluminium, while the back panel uses 65 percent of recycled plastic material.

Nokia is the latest to drop the charger out of the box. This device carries a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that gives you a Full HD+ resolution along with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You will get support for 5G Indian bands from day one which is good to see.

Nokia X30 5G has dual cameras at the back with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front of the phone carries a 16-megapixel shooter.

Nokia X30 5G is IP67 rated and it features a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W charging speed. Nokia is offering Android 12 out of the box with the phone and promises to give three OS updates and security updates for the device, which means you will get up to Android 15 version that comes out in 2024.

Read all the Latest Tech News here