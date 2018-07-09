English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
Nokia X5 Could Arrive in China on July 11
Photo for representation. (Image: News18.com)
As per the official Weibo account, Finnish brand Nokia are all set to announce the X5 on July 11 in China. HMD Global had previously launched the Nokia X6 back in May. The event would be taking place in Beijing at around 8 PM local time.

It is rumoured that the X5 will be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus when it arrives on the global scene. It will have Helio P60 and as per previous reports, will have the MediaTek chipset which will mostly be coupled 3GB or 4GB RAM. It is also believed that the Nokia smartphone will have a notch display (revealed in TENAA listing). The screen will mostly probably come with HD+ resolution with a ratio of 19:9. The dual camera setup at the rear will be 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel and the smartphone will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

Prices for the Nokia X6 are likely to start from CNY800 for the most affordable variant and could go up to CNY 1,000. In Indian Rupees, this translates to around Rs 8,500 for the affordable variant and Rs 10,400 for the top end variant which can make this smartphone quite a bargain in India.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


